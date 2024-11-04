Capitol Family Office Inc. Invests $582,000 in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMKT. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MMKT stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

