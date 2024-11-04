Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Argus increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,491.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

