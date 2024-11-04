Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 161,656 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $371,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 393,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

