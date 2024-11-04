Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of CBOE traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

