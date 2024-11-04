CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.99 and last traded at C$83.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.99.
CCL Industries Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.57.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
