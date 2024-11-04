Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,507 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cenovus Energy worth $39,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $356,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

