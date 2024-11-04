Centennial Bank AR Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWM opened at $218.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.79 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

