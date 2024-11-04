Centennial Bank AR Has $3.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

