Centennial Bank AR Invests $48,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

