Centennial Bank AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centennial Bank AR cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $360.30 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

