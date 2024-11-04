Centennial Bank AR Sells 2,189 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Centennial Bank AR cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

