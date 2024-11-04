Centennial Bank AR Sells 263 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Centennial Bank AR reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $64.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,526 shares of company stock worth $31,703,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

