Centennial Bank AR Sells 265 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Centennial Bank AR decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

