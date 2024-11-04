Centennial Bank AR Sells 3,430 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Centennial Bank AR trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

