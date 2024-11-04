Centennial Bank AR Sells 75 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Centennial Bank AR decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $184.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $175.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.19.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

