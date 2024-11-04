Chainbing Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

