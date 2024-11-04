Chaney Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

