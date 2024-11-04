Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 277,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 58,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$32.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.27.

Charlotte's Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

