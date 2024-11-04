Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS traded up $7.38 on Monday, reaching $137.38. 1,678,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,963. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

