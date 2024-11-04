Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE:GTLS traded up $11.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,249. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

