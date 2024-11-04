Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $20.39. Chemours shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 882,253 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemours by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

