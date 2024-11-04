Chevron Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.63. 4,405,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.