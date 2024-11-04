Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $150.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

