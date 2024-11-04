Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

