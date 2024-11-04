Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:BMAY opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

