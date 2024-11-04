Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $123.00 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Chromia has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $10.69 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 827,657,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

