Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.79. 881,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $86.23 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

