Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $86.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

