Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.00. 1,545,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $86.23 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

