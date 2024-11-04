Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $566.00 to $572.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MA. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 target price (up from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.33.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $504.66. The stock had a trading volume of 882,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,622. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $384.20 and a 1 year high of $527.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $410,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $17,854,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

