Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 21 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AutoZone by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AZO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,981.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,013.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,491.50 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

