Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 12,650 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

