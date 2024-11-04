Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $195.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

