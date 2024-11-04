Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,934,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,049,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 578,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 347,428 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

