Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter worth about $352,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULM opened at $31.13 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01.

