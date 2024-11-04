Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 757 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 818.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7,798.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWC stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $914.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

