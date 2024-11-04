Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

