Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.42% of Cognex worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 986.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $58,502,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 32.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 41.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,272,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 723,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

