Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 37.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

