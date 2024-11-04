Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 60 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $574.11 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $495.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $550.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

