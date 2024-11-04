Cohen Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 247.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $55.60 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.