Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix stock opened at $758.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $712.96 and its 200-day moving average is $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.61 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

