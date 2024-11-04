Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 42.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.