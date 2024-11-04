Cohen & Company Inc. Reports Positive Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results**

Cohen & Company Inc., a Maryland corporation specializing in various capital markets and asset management services, recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. This information was issued in a press release dated November 4, 2024. The report showcases a sequence of encouraging trends and performance metrics achieved by the company during this period.

**Financial Highlights**

One of the significant highlights of the financial report includes a net income attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. of $2.2 million, translating to $1.31 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. This demonstrates a noteworthy improvement compared to previous quarters, notably a net loss of $2.3 million in the prior quarter ending June 30, 2024, and a net loss of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax income for the same quarter amounted to $7.7 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, indicating a positive trajectory for the company’s financial standing.

The total revenues for the last quarter were reported at $31.7 million, a significant increase from $10.8 million in the previous quarter and $17.1 million in the comparative quarter of the preceding year.

**Operational Overview**

Cohen & Company Inc.’s operations encompass diverse segments, including Net Trading, Asset Management, and Principal Transactions. Among these, New Issue and Advisory revenue experienced a substantial surge, reaching $22.5 million during the quarter, notably higher compared to previous quarters. The company’s strong performance in this segment was attributed to its full-service boutique investment banking arm—Cohen & Company Capital Markets (CCM).

**Future Outlook**

Lester Brafman, the CEO of Cohen & Company, expressed confidence in the company’s future prospects, emphasizing the optimistic outlook for earnings potential. Despite facing challenges such as mark-to-market adjustments on principal investments, the company remains focused on delivering long-term value to its shareholders, evident through the consistent dividend payouts. The Board has recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting their commitment to shareholders and financial stability.

**Conference Call and Forward-looking Statements**

To discuss these financial results, Cohen & Company Inc. will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2024. The company also emphasized the importance of understanding that due to the inherent fluctuations in their revenue streams, quarterly financial results might not always be indicative of the overall business performance.

In conclusion, Cohen & Company Inc.’s financial report for the third quarter of 2024 demonstrated notable progress and positive momentum, setting a promising tone for the company’s future performance and growth potential.

*Note: This news article is based on an 8-K SEC Filing by Cohen & Company Inc., released on November 4, 2024.*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

