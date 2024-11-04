Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.33. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

