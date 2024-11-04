Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $100.76 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for about $69,172.60 or 1.00196613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $919.71 million and $100.76 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,128.16 or 1.00132239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,955.93 or 0.99882770 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 13,296 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 13,122.17150017. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 68,580.47414723 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $65,884,980.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

