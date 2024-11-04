Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115.79 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $922.09 million and $115.79 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for about $68,072.40 or 1.00070271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 13,546 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 13,295.90739244. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 68,903.61359508 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $101,883,707.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

