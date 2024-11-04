Coinmetro Token Price Up 6.9% This Week (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $26,448.57 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,092.70 or 0.99992926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00051796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,743,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,743,400.41 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03574921 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,257.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.