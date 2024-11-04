Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Trading 588,900% Higher – Here’s Why

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 588,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Colombia Energy Resources Stock Performance

About Colombia Energy Resources

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the Boyacà and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the Boyacà district.

