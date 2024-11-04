Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $79.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,267 shares of company stock valued at $648,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 106.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

